DRW Securities LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. 6,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

