DRW Securities LLC Sells 4,270,222 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270,222 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group makes up about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 619.4% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

LYG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 481,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,298. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.