DRW Securities LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Retrophin during the first quarter worth $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,205.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $301,706 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 7,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,765. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. Analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.