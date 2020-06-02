DRW Securities LLC Sells 80,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,964 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $11,628,000. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,006,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $3,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 337,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,960. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

