DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CSFB upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $406.62. 30,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

