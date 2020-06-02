DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 392,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.48. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,885 shares of company stock worth $22,372,168. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.