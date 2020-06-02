DRW Securities LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

