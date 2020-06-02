DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,938. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

