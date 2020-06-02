DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,936.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 96,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 57.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

