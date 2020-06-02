DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,873 shares of company stock worth $63,247,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.36. 5,664,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.83, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

