DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 462,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

