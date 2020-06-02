DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading 9.5% Higher

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.16, 9,014,561 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,207,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

