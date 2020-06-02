Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Reaches $725,914.85

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $725,914.85 and $10,767.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,533.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.02498497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.02617710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00482449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00698121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00073316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00540844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,997,333 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

