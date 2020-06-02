Dynamic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,685.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $875,222.80 and approximately $11,685.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.02463206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.02522841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00478417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00677080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00071593 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,996,323 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.