Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,703.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,622 shares of company stock worth $13,684,301 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 3,233,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.86. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.