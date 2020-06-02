Edge (DADI) Market Cap Reaches $4.42 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

