Edgewood Management LLC Buys 310 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.88. 3,486,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

