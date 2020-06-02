Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

