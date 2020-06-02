Edgewood Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,878. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. 1,176,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,316. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

