Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 1,509,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.