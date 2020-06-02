Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $47,272.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.04598036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00053487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

