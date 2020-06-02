Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0084

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,119,954,427 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Liquid, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

