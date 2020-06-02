Elysium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00478745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003138 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.