Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.51. Embraer shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 5,894,100 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Embraer by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Embraer by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

