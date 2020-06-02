Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells C$194,520.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.42, for a total transaction of C$194,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,716.34.

Morgan Denis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00.

TSE EDV traded down C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,527. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$33.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.64.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

