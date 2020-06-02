Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00026730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02060388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 29,483,248 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

