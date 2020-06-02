Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

UUUU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,946 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

