Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Up 6.5%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.94, 1,122,146 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,840,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research firms recently commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 168.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.