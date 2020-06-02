EOS Price Up 7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. EOS has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $3.27 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00028027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Binance, Exmo and ABCC. In the last week, EOS has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,855,842 coins and its circulating supply is 933,155,831 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitbns, Coinbe, Coinone, Exrates, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Huobi, Tidebit, IDAX, Coindeal, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, BitFlip, HitBTC, Neraex, Rfinex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, ChaoEX, Liqui, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Gate.io, Tidex, Coinrail, BigONE, Hotbit, Bithumb, DragonEX, Exmo, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Kraken, CPDAX, LBank, OEX, Bibox, C2CX, OKEx, Mercatox, COSS, CoinBene, EXX, BitMart, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, Kuna, Instant Bitex, BCEX, DigiFinex, QBTC, IDCM, Upbit, GOPAX, YoBit, Kucoin, Binance, OTCBTC, TOPBTC and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

