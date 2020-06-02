EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE EQM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 24,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. FMR LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

