Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610,583 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 5.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Equinix worth $1,742,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total transaction of $762,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock worth $4,583,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $19.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.92. 361,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,890. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $676.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.98. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.80 and a 12 month high of $716.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.33.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

