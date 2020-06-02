Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.71. 57,630,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,332,648. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

