Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,428.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,336.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294 shares of company stock worth $367,821. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

