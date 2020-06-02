Ethos (ETHOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.88 or 0.04548671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.