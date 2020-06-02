EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 48,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,623. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

