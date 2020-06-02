Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.19). Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%.

XOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,153. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.35. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

