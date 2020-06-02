FABRK Price Up 4.3% This Week (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $728,907.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. During the last seven days, FABRK has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003838 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile