Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 331,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Facebook worth $562,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,817,278. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.55. 13,428,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,960,940. The company has a market cap of $652.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $240.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

