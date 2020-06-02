FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.18.

FDS stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.97. The stock had a trading volume of 224,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

