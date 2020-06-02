Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,104 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after buying an additional 1,221,202 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,793. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

