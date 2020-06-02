Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 1,083,658 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,658 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $102,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 48,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,019. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.