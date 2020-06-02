Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $90.73 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,307 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds makes up approximately 5.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 1.86% of SolarWinds worth $90,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 475.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

