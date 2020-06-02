Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $422,500.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $231,400.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $180,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 5,537,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

