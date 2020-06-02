Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

