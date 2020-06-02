Ferox Capital Management LP Reduces Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ferox Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ferox Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of J2 Global worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. 16,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,717. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.