Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 294,168 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 58,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,026. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.