First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of AG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 6,702,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.07. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

