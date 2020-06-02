Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

FVRR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 538,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -43.97. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

