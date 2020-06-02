Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.18, 1,593,398 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 873,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $438.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,326,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

