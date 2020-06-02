FLIP (FLP) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $457,553.15 and approximately $241.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.